PETALING JAYA: The Alor Setar High Court has delivered a significant ruling against Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pic) in a defamation lawsuit brought by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, stemming from controversial statements made during the 2023 state election campaign period.

According to Berita Harian, Justice Johan Lee Abdullah presided over the case and ordered Saifuddin to compensate Sanusi with RM600,000 in general damages plus an additional RM70,000 to cover legal costs, bringing the total award to RM670,000.

The legal dispute originated from public statements made by the Home Minister in July 2023, where he questioned Sanusi’s involvement in alleged rare earth element (REE) theft and claimed misappropriation of federal road maintenance funds under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris).

The defamation suit was filed on August 3, 2023, following Saifuddin’s election campaign speech in Guar Chempedak, Kedah on July 15, where he made specific allegations against the Kedah state leader.

During a ceramah event, Saifuddin had challenged Sanusi to confirm whether he had been penalised with a compound fine of RM500,000 related to alleged rare earth theft activities in the Sik district while serving as chairman of Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI).

The Home Minister also made claims during a press conference the previous day, alleging that Sanusi had diverted RM1.6 billion in Marris funds designated for road maintenance toward other development projects instead of their intended purpose.

Sanusi testified that these allegations had significantly damaged his reputation and political standing, leading to the legal action seeking redress for what he claimed were false and malicious statements.

The court’s ruling includes several additional requirements beyond the monetary compensation. Saifuddin must publish formal apologies in both a major Malay-language and English-language newspaper within a 14-day timeframe, with the specific wording subject to Sanusi’s approval.

Johan also imposed a permanent injunction preventing Saifuddin from repeating the defamatory remarks, along with a formal undertaking not to make similar statements in the future.

The case highlights the serious legal consequences of making unsubstantiated claims during political campaigns, with Sanusi’s legal team arguing that the remarks were made maliciously as campaign materials during the Kedah state election period.

This ruling represents a significant legal victory for the Kedah Menteri Besar and underscores the importance of factual accuracy in political discourse, particularly when making serious allegations against public officials.