Home Minister Saifuddin’s Whatsapp account hacked

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s Whatsapp account has been confirmed to have been hacked by irresponsible parties today.

In a statement issued tonight, the Office of the Home Minister said the incident has been reported to the relevant authorities for further action.

In light of this, the public is advised to remain cautious and not to respond to any calls or messages claiming to be from Saifuddin Nasution, especially those involving financial matters or meeting requests.

We strongly condemn this irresponsible act and urge the public not to fall victim to such scams.

“We also advise everyone to stay alert to fraud attempts via social media platforms and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities,“ the statement read.