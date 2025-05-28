TRAVELLING with a picky eater can be a challenge, especially when you’re in an unfamiliar country.

But for one tourist family, a surprising food haven was discovered right at the airport — and it left a lasting impression.

TikTok user @samantha.smith15 recently shared her delightful experience at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), where her notoriously fussy three-year-old happily devoured a bowl of noodles with no complaints.

“Even the airport food in Malaysia was next level,” she wrote in the caption of her now-viral video, showing her toddler enjoying the meal with unexpected ease.

The family had been bracing for mealtime struggles, often the case when travelling. Instead, they were met with a wide array of delicious options that even their little one couldn’t resist.

In the comments, Samantha added, “When we first arrived it was 1am at night. We were so hungry but didn’t think we could get food at that time. We left our accommodation and couldn’t believe how many restaurants were open at that time

But it wasn’t just the food that won them over. Samantha also praised the overall warmth and friendliness they encountered during their trip.

“One of the most friendly and welcoming countries ever,” she remarked, noting that they’re already making plans to return.

Netizens flooded the comments with pride and agreement, echoing her praise for Malaysia’s food and hospitality.

One user called mehemy19 pointed out, “Thanks to multiracial people living in it. Diverse selection of food!”

“Our hobby is eating 24/7 here,” nanana150 wrote.

Referring to Samantha’s son, Mew21 joked: “He must be Asian spiritually.”