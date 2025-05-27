Bentley unveils fourth-generation Continental GT Speed in Malaysia

BENTLEY Kuala Lumpur has officially unveiled the fourth-generation Continental GT Speed, ushering in a bold new chapter in the marque’s storied 21-year journey of producing luxurious, high-performance grand tourers. This latest iteration stands as the most technologically advanced and visually transformative Continental GT to date, blending thrilling supercar performance with refined craftsmanship and everyday usability.

Drawing inspiration from Bentley’s coachbuilt masterpieces such as the Bacalar and Batur, the new Continental GT Speed introduces the most dramatic design overhaul in two decades. The sleek, muscular silhouette now features single front headlamps—a stylistic nod to Bentley models of the 1950s. The front fascia has been reimagined with integrated, body-coloured aerodynamic elements, giving it a cleaner and more assertive stance.

At the rear, the grand tourer now boasts wider taillight graphics, a reprofiled bumper, and a fixed aerodynamic boot lid, which eliminates the need for a deployable spoiler. Enhancing its road presence are newly designed 22-inch alloy wheels, inspired by the powerful stance of a tiger. These are available in various finishes, including gloss black, silver, and a dark tint with polished details, further underlining the car’s dynamic yet elegant character.

Beneath its striking exterior lies the heart of a technological revolution. The fourth-generation GT Speed debuts Bentley’s new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, pairing a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine (producing 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque) with a 190 PS electric motor. Together, they deliver a formidable 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque–translating to an 11% increase in torque and a 19% boost in power compared to the previous W12-powered GT Speed.

This electrified powertrain propels the car from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 335 km/h. The 25.9 kWh battery, positioned behind the rear axle for optimal weight distribution (49:51 rear bias), enables an electric-only range of 81 km. Combined, the car achieves an impressive total range of 859 km, making it not only blisteringly fast but also remarkably efficient.

Power delivery is handled by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, while traction and handling are bolstered by an electronic limited-slip differential, active torque vectoring, and regenerative braking, ensuring confident performance in all conditions.

The new Continental GT Speed also marks the debut of Bentley’s Performance Active Chassis system. This includes dual-chamber air springs and twin-valve dampers that balance ride comfort with dynamic control. The 48-volt Bentley Dynamic Ride system actively counteracts body roll during spirited driving, offering exceptional flat cornering capabilities.

An advanced Electronic Stability Control system, now featuring a Dynamic mode, enables controlled oversteer for those seeking a more engaging driving experience. Meanwhile, active all-wheel drive and the eLSD further refine agility and stability. Bentley’s revised damper control ECU now manages compression and rebound independently, delivering enhanced ride quality and body control across all drive modes—be it Comfort, Bentley, or Sport.

Inside, Bentley continues to redefine automotive luxury. The cabin is adorned with intricate three-dimensional leather surfaces, newly designed quilted upholstery, and dark chrome accents. State-of-the-art wellness seating and air ionisation technology provide a serene, health-conscious environment for occupants.

The driver and passengers benefit from an advanced infotainment system backed by a 400V electrical architecture, offering seamless connectivity and enhanced digital functionality, all while maintaining the tactile elegance Bentley is renowned for.

Unlike many modern hybrids, the GT Speed’s V8 soundtrack remains authentic and mechanical, eschewing artificial enhancements. The acoustic signature evolves naturally with engine speed, offering an emotional and immersive driving experience that reflects the spirit of true grand touring.

Lighting technology has also received a major update. The new single-lens matrix LED headlamps house 120 individually controlled LEDs, offering adaptive high beam functionality and a crystal-inspired visual effect. At the rear, the 3D diamond-patterned taillights emit a distinctive molten lava glow, adding a layer of visual drama and modern sophistication to the vehicle’s rear profile.

With the arrival of the fourth-generation Continental GT Speed, Bentley has once again reasserted its position at the pinnacle of the grand tourer segment. The model not only sets a new benchmark in luxury and performance but also signifies the brand’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and uncompromised driving pleasure.