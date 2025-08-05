Home Ministry acts against private rehab centre after death in Negeri Sembilan

KAJANG: The Home Ministry has taken enforcement action against a private drug rehabilitation centre in Negeri Sembilan following a death at the facility.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the move was possible due to last year’s amendment to the Drug Addicts (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act, which now allows the government to regulate private rehab centres violating National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) guidelines.

“There was one case in Negeri Sembilan, which led to a death. Action has been taken. We couldn’t take any action before, but now we can. This is one of the key benefits of the amendment,” he said during a press conference after launching the AADK i-DEEN programme.

Saifuddin was responding to media reports alleging unregistered private rehab centres were operating against AADK regulations. He stressed that the legal amendment ensures proper treatment standards and safeguards residents’ welfare to prevent future incidents.

On July 18, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Drug Addicts (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill 2024, marking the first update to the law in two decades. The bill expands AADK’s authority to recognise voluntary rehab services beyond those provided by medical officers.

Regarding rehabilitation success rates, Saifuddin noted AADK’s current recovery rate is nearly 80 per cent. “The agency aims for an 80 per cent recovery target next year. We’re at 78 to 79 per cent now. Achieving 80 per cent would be a strong success,” he added. - Bernama