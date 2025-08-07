US human rights report softens criticism of key allies

WASHINGTON: The upcoming US human rights report is expected to minimise criticism of El Salvador, Israel, and Russia, according to leaked drafts.

The annual review typically highlights abuses like political imprisonments and extrajudicial killings in authoritarian states.

This year’s report, the first under President Donald Trump, allegedly downplays violations by governments aligned with his administration.

A leaked section on El Salvador claims there were “no credible reports of significant human rights abuses” in 2024.

Human rights organisations, however, document mass arrests and harsh prison conditions in the country.

The Washington Post reported that sections on Israel and Russia have also been significantly shortened.

A senior State Department official said the report will emphasise alleged censorship in traditional US allies.

“We are not shying away from having frank discussions with partners about censorship,“ the unnamed official stated.

The official cited declining freedom of expression in some nations but provided no specific examples.

Trump and his allies often claim conservative voices are being suppressed in Western democracies.

Vice President JD Vance recently sparked controversy by endorsing Germany’s far-right AfD party.

The report’s release date remains unclear as the State Department focuses on restructuring its format.

Opposition lawmakers warn that diluting the report’s findings risks undermining its credibility.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen criticised the administration for politicising the report. - AFP