PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) and its agencies are exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance service efficiency, improve integrity, and strengthen national security, said its Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

As an initial step, he said KDN has implemented AI-powered facial recognition systems at border entry points, specifically at Terminals 1 and 2 of Kuala Lumpur International Airport and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor, starting Jan 1.

“We will apply AI in many areas, beginning with the country’s entry points, and we will make phased announcements from time to time.

“KDN and all its agencies will embrace AI as a solution, and the end result must be a more efficient delivery system and better integrity management,“ he told the media after the Closing Ceremony of the Asia International Security Summit and Expo 2025 (AISSE’25) at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

Saifuddin Nasution noted that the advantage of AI technology lies in its capability to resolve security and border control issues more quickly, efficiently, and effectively using data managed by various KDN agencies and departments.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said AISSE’25 successfully attracted more than 18,000 trade visitors and government officials, along with 1,000 conference delegates participating in 36 workshops.

He described AISSE’25 as a major success not only for the nation but also for KDN, particularly the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“Considering this is the inaugural programme organised by KDN, especially under PDRM, AISSE’25 is a proud achievement.

“The exhibition and workshops held over the three-day event covered various topics, particularly on international security and domestic perspectives. This is a great success for us,“ he said.

He added that the next AISSE event is scheduled for 2027, with expectations of greater participation and a more significant impact.

On Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil’s suggestion to leverage 5G networks for enforcement authorities, Saifuddin Nasution expressed support for the proposal.

“I’ve had preliminary discussions with Minister Fahmi. I’m pleased he raised this idea. For now, I appreciate and welcome the call to utilize 5G,“ he said.