PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) is committed to strengthening border security across the country, to ensure the continued safety and protection of Malaysia and its citizens.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail emphasised that the ministry is implementing a cost-effective technological solution to address border control challenges, an alternative to constructing a physical wall along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“As we are well aware, the rat trails along the Malaysia-Thailand border pose a significant challenge in combatting cross-border crimes, such as smuggling and human trafficking,” Saifuddin Nasution said in a post on his official Facebook page, today.

He further explained that the ministry is actively pursuing technological innovations to enhance border security, ensuring public safety while keeping costs lower than traditional methods like wall construction.

Additionally, the ministry’s newest agency, the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), will soon commence cross-border operations in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan.

“Insya-Allah, this will further bolster the strength of the Home Ministry in safeguarding Malaysia’s borders. Ensuring the security of our borders has been my top priority since my appointment as Home Minister,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution also highlighted various initiatives and improvements implemented by the Immigration Department to alleviate congestion at Malaysia-Singapore entry points. Notably, the introduction of QR codes for buses and motorcycles at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Johor has eased traffic flow.

“The adoption of autogates at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and BSI has also significantly streamlined the entry process into Malaysia,” he added.

He emphasised that the welfare and well-being of personnel guarding the nation’s borders are equally important. He also shared that in Padang Besar, Perlis, a housing project for security personnel has been completed, equipped with essential facilities such as a mosque, multipurpose hall, and playground.

“This is not just an investment in national security but also the welfare and well-being of those entrusted with our safety,” he noted.

Saifuddin Nasution reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that all measures, from technological advancements to international cooperation, ultimately benefit the country and its people.

“Let us continue to unite in our efforts to protect Malaysia and create a more peaceful and prosperous future for all,” he concluded.