Home Ministry moots using MyDigital ID for traffic summonses

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) has suggested expanding the use of the MyDigital ID app, specifically in paying traffic summonses, its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

The move would be part of the government’s digital transformation policy, he said, even though the use of MyDigital ID has yet to be made compulsory.

“In fact, the government has agreed to amend the National Registration Act 1959 to enable the official and comprehensive use of digital identification.

“It is still a suggestion and has yet to be passed at Parliament, but we encourage the public to use the app for identification confirmation in all matters,” he said during his speech at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Hari Raya Aidilfitri event at Titiwangsa Stadium here today, adding that matters involving the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will prioritise MyDigital ID users moving forward.

“Even better, summons discounts offered will be higher for app users. Previously there was a 50 per cent discount, with MyDigital ID maybe it’ll be 55 per cent. Registration is easy, using your phone and it’s a fast process,” he said.

At today’s event, which was also attended by Chief Secretary to the Malaysian Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Saifuddin Nasution presented donations to police beneficiaries, including asnaf, orphans, widows and autistic children.