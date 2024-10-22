Home Ministry to prioritise upgrading police stations, IPDs - Saifuddin Nasution

SEREMBAN: The Home Ministry (KDN) remains committed to prioritising the upgrading of numerous dilapidated police stations and district police headquarters (IPD) nationwide, utilising the funding allocated in Budget 2025.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that many of the 850 police stations and IPDs were constructed during the 1970s and 1980s, and some border control posts require significant upgrades, to ensure the comfort and effectiveness of personnel carrying out their duties.

He emphasised that investing in technology is crucial to enhancing the efficiency of maintaining public peace and order.

“We cannot simply increase manpower or multiply control centres; instead, we must focus on technology and innovation. For instance, employing drones can facilitate the easy collection of data at our national borders.

“However, full implementation is hindered by fundamental constraints, including the existence of 850 police stations, many of which are in a dilapidated condition. Additionally, the IPDs constructed in the 1970s and 1980s have yet to be upgraded, along with the urgent need for improvements to border control posts,” he said.

He said this to reporters, after the inaugural Lecture with the Home Minister programme at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Negeri Sembilan Branch, Seremban Campus 3. The event was also attended by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Saifuddin Nasution emphasised that, in line with technological advancements, investment in technology is crucial for monitoring land, sea, and air borders, as practised by other countries.

“Developing human resources with extensive expertise in this field is key. This is the global trend, where countries prioritise the integration of technology... Imagine the challenge of managing land and sea borders that stretch nearly 4,000 kilometres,” he said.

“Not to mention the assets required for surveillance - helicopters, ships, and other equipment for land, sea, and air monitoring. Therefore, we had to allocate the approved budget towards improving and upgrading these assets.

He added that, once basic issues are resolved, investments can be directed toward addressing current demands, particularly the mastery of new knowledge essential for maintaining national peace and stability.

In Budget 2025, presented on Friday (Oct 18), the Home Ministry received an allocation of RM19.5 billion. Of this amount, RM15.5 billion is designated for operating expenditure, while RM4 billion is earmarked for development expenditure.

During his lecture, Saifuddin Nasution emphasised that maintaining national peace is a challenge which must be embraced by all stakeholders, including the government, enforcement agencies, and every Malaysian citizen.

He highlighted the necessity of preventing incidents of racial and religious animosity, which pose significant threats to the country’s stability today.

“If not managed properly, such issues can lead to destruction overnight,” he warned.