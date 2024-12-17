PETALING JAYA: The marine conservationist and diving community have expressed their excitement following the first confirmed sighting of a dugong (Dugong dugon) in the waters off Pulau Mabul, Semporna recently.

In a Facebook post, today, Reef Check Malaysia programme manager Adzmin Fatta who also shared the video said the diving footage, filmed by divers from Aloha Mabul was available initially in the Eco-Friendly Snorkeling Guide WhatsApp group

“Even at 2 am, it filled me with excitement.

“The video beautifully showcases the dugong’s graceful movements as it grazes on a patch of Halophila seagrass.

“This rare sighting is a moment of wonder for all of us who cherish marine life.

“At the same time, it serves as a powerful reminder of the need to protect our seagrass ecosystems—not only for turtles and fish but also for rare marine mammals like this dugong,” he said in his Facebook post.

Pointing out the video has already started spreading on WhatsApp and social media, Adzmin called on other divers and snorkelers to encourage responsible interaction if anyone happens to encounter the mammal again in Mabul.

“Maintain a safe distance to avoid disturbing it.

“Prevent overcrowding, which can cause unnecessary stress.

“Most importantly to raise awareness so it is not exposed to human threats including fish bombing, boat strike, and probable poaching.

“Enjoy this incredible sighting, and credit goes to the diver who captured this special moment,” he added.

It was previously reported that another dugong was spotted off the Tanjung Aru beach in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.