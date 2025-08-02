US Space Shuttle Discovery relocation plan sparks legal dispute

WASHINGTON: A proposal to move the retired Space Shuttle Discovery from its current home at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum to Houston has triggered a legal standoff. The plan, embedded in recent federal legislation, faces resistance from the Smithsonian, which asserts full ownership of the historic spacecraft.

“The Smithsonian Institution owns the Discovery and holds it in trust for the American public,“ the museum stated, referencing NASA’s 2012 transfer of ownership. The shuttle, a major attraction in Virginia, draws millions annually.

Texas Senator John Cornyn spearheaded the relocation effort, dubbed the “Bring the Space Shuttle Home Act,“ aiming to place Discovery in Houston, home to NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The bill, later folded into broader legislation, allocated $85 million for the move—far below the estimated $325 million cost projected by the Congressional Research Service.

NASA’s acting administrator must decide by Sunday whether to proceed, but legal experts question the federal government’s authority. “Assuming Smithsonian has valid paperwork, I don’t think Secretary Duffy or anyone in the federal government has any more authority to order the move of Discovery than you or I do,“ said attorney Nicholas O’Donnell.

Logistical challenges further complicate the plan. With NASA’s modified 747 shuttle carriers no longer operational, transporting Discovery would require an unprecedented land or water effort. Former shuttle engineer Dennis Jenkins estimated costs could balloon to $1 billion.

The Smithsonian, while legally independent, relies heavily on federal funding, leaving it vulnerable to political pressure. A court battle seems unlikely, but the dispute underscores tensions between historical preservation and regional pride. - AFP