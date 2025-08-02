Malaysia to host Thailand-Cambodia border talks in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces will oversee the General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting between Thailand and Cambodia, scheduled in Kuala Lumpur from August 4 to 7.

The session aims to resolve ongoing border conflicts under a ceasefire agreement mediated by Malaysia on July 28.

A statement from the Defence Intelligence and Strategic Communications Division confirmed Malaysia’s role as a neutral venue for the talks.

“The Terms of Reference for deploying Defence Attachés and an ASEAN Monitoring Group will be key agenda items,“ it said.

The ceasefire, enforced since July 28, followed negotiations led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai agreed to de-escalate tensions after a fatal clash near Preah Vihear in May.

The 817-kilometre undemarcated border has been a persistent diplomatic challenge between the two nations. - Bernama