Housewife jailed 8 years for abusing adopted daughter in Kuala Selangor

KUALA SELANGOR: A 54-year-old housewife was sentenced to eight years in prison by the Kuala Selangor Sessions Court after pleading guilty to physically abusing her 13-year-old adopted daughter.

The abuse involved using a mortar and pestle, a piece of wood, and a knife, leaving the victim with broken teeth and multiple injuries.

Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza ordered the sentence to begin from the date of the accused’s arrest on June 28.

Additionally, the court imposed a two-year good behaviour bond and mandated 40 hours of community service within four months after her release.

The abuse occurred at a house in Taman Bendahara, Kuala Selangor, in June.

The accused was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of RM50,000, up to 20 years in prison, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Nor Hakimi Mohamad Rosedin emphasised the severity of the crime, urging the court to impose a deterrent sentence.

“The accused failed in her duty as a guardian, causing both physical and psychological trauma to the child,“ he said, presenting medical evidence confirming the injuries.

Defence lawyer Khairul Hazwan Rashid Mohd Redduan requested the sentence to start from the arrest date, citing the accused’s financial inability to pay fines due to her lack of income and her husband’s imprisonment for a drug-related offence. - Bernama