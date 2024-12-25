Housewife loses RM147,753 after falling victim to part-time job scam

KUANTAN: A 38-year-old housewife from Bera, near here, lost RM147,753 after falling victim to a part-time job offer scam through a social media application in mid-December.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the scam occurred after the victim was lured to join an online job offer using a platform called Hand Craft Group 049 on Dec 13, which promised lucrative profits for every product sold on Telegram.

He said the victim was given a link to do each of the tasks, however, the suspect then instructed the woman to redo the handicraft work as there was allegedly a mistake.

“In the meantime, the victim also made payments totalling 28 transactions to nine different bank accounts to recover links from the suspect.

“The victim first realised that she had been scammed when the suspect said that the victim managed to get a commission of RM200,000 but failed to redeem it and suffered a loss. All the transactions were using the victim’s own savings,“ he said in a statement today.

Yahaya advised the public not to be easily fooled by advertising offers on social media, especially those that offer high profits and easy jobs.