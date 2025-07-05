Housing minister praised for focus on real issues

GEORGE TOWN: Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid has lauded Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming for his steadfast commitment to addressing real, cross-cutting issues, such as housing, public safety and urban livability, amidst discussions around the Urban Renewal Act.

She said Nga’s leadership marks a shift away from divisive racial narratives and towards practical solutions that benefit all Malaysians.

“I believe that things such as livability and safety matter to everyone, no matter who you are or where you come from.

“When leaders such as Nga focus on real issues that people face every day, it is a good sign. It shows a shift towards solutions that actually make a difference on the ground.

“People just want to live in safe, clean and decent environments.”

She said Nga’s type of leadership, which she described as calm, focused and clear, is crucial in rebuilding public trust and addressing the needs of the people, and should be encouraged.

She added that what matters most are actions that reflect fairness.

“The focus should remain on policy delivery and measurable improvements to people’s lives, which speak louder than rhetoric and help ground the conversation

in facts.

“Less talk, more action. Results always speak louder than slogans.

“Urban renewal is not easy. It involves many layers of government and a lot of coordination but what really matters is follow-through.

“Promises are a start but people want to see real progress, not just headlines,” she said.

Syerleena said in Penang, for example, the half-a-century-old Rifle Range has been stuck in limbo due to long-standing delays and bureaucratic red tape.

“It is always encouraging when leaders are willing to revisit issues that have been stuck for far too long,” she said.

When asked about the expected timeline for the regeneration of Rifle Range, she acknowledged that large-scale urban renewal projects do not happen overnight.

She said there is a lot that needs to be done, such as planning, community consultations, technical studies and coordination across agencies.

“If we are being realistic, the full transformation might only be completed when I am well into

my 70s.

“But that is okay. What matters is that we start now and do it right. The benefits down the line will be worth the effort, even if we do not see all the results immediately,” she said.

On whether Penang would need to enact further legislation to streamline with the Act, Syerleena said the matter would be subject to legal and procedural reviews by state authorities.

“At this point, the broader framework is being discussed and any legal enablers would likely be addressed as implementation planning evolves.”

She also stressed the importance of securing bipartisan support for the Act as improving housing and quality of life should transcend political lines and benefit the people as a whole.

“When people are living in rundown conditions, politics should not get in the way of doing what is right.”

The Act proposed in Malaysia requires 80% approval from residents for urban renewal projects, involving buildings less than 30 years old.

This threshold is lower than the current 100% required for en bloc sales under the Strata Titles Act 1985.

The Urban Renewal Act also proposes a 75% threshold for buildings over 30 years old and a 51% threshold for buildings deemed unsafe or abandoned.

The Bill is expected to be debated in Parliament during the session starting at the end of June.