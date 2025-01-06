England bowl against West Indies in 2nd ODI

ENGLAND captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against the West Indies in Cardiff on Sunday as his side looked to complete a series win.

England had already announced their one change from the team that won the first ODI of this three-match by the huge margin of 238 runs at Edgbaston on Thursday, with Matthew Potts replacing Jamie Overton after his fellow paceman suffered a broken finger in Birmingham.

West Indies also made one change, with batsman Shimron Hetmyer replacing Amir Jangoo, while 18-year-old Jewel Andrew was listed to open the batting.

Brook’s decision to field first was influenced by a green-tinged pitch at Sophia Gardens which promised to aid his fast bowlers.

“We’re going to have a bowl,“ said Brook, in his first series as England’s permanent white-ball captain, at the toss.

“It looks like there’s a bit of grass on the wicket so hopefully we can get something out of it early on.”

England piled up a commanding total of 400-8 at Edgbaston, with West Indies captain Shai Hope saying Sunday: “We’ve had a lot of conversations about how we can get better and we need to. It’s a three-match series and we need to turn this one around.”

The series concludes at The Oval on Tuesday.