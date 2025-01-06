  1. Sport

England bowl against West Indies in 2nd ODI

England’s Harry Brook (2nd) congratulates England’s Brydon Carse (C) after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Brandon King (unseen) during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and West Indies at Sophia Gardens cricket ground in Cardiff on June 1, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)England’s Harry Brook (2nd) congratulates England’s Brydon Carse (C) after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Brandon King (unseen) during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and West Indies at Sophia Gardens cricket ground in Cardiff on June 1, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

ENGLAND captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against the West Indies in Cardiff on Sunday as his side looked to complete a series win.

England had already announced their one change from the team that won the first ODI of this three-match by the huge margin of 238 runs at Edgbaston on Thursday, with Matthew Potts replacing Jamie Overton after his fellow paceman suffered a broken finger in Birmingham.

West Indies also made one change, with batsman Shimron Hetmyer replacing Amir Jangoo, while 18-year-old Jewel Andrew was listed to open the batting.

Brook’s decision to field first was influenced by a green-tinged pitch at Sophia Gardens which promised to aid his fast bowlers.

“We’re going to have a bowl,“ said Brook, in his first series as England’s permanent white-ball captain, at the toss.

“It looks like there’s a bit of grass on the wicket so hopefully we can get something out of it early on.”

England piled up a commanding total of 400-8 at Edgbaston, with West Indies captain Shai Hope saying Sunday: “We’ve had a lot of conversations about how we can get better and we need to. It’s a three-match series and we need to turn this one around.”

The series concludes at The Oval on Tuesday.