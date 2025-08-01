HPPNK 2025 eSports competition draws huge youth turnout in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: The 2025 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) eSports competition at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) has drawn an overwhelming response, particularly from young participants.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup noted that 43 teams, comprising 258 youths, are competing in the three-day event.

“This is the second HPPNK eSports series after the 2023 edition in Ipoh. Our goal is to engage youth and draw them to HPPNK,“ he said during the launch of eSports 2.0 NAFAS-NEKMAT.

The competition features a RM10,000 prize pool, with winners receiving cash, certificates, and exclusive merchandise.

Beyond Mobile Legends, the event offers interactive gaming zones with PlayStation 5, Virtual Reality, and Arcade setups.

Arthur highlighted the Agro Millenia Segment’s role in showcasing agricultural innovations to attract younger generations. “We want youth involved in developing Malaysia’s agri-food sector,“ he added.

Farmers’ Organisation Authority chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar and other officials attended the launch.

The HPPNK exhibition also features technology displays and sales promotions to further engage visitors. - Bernama