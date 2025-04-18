HR assistant manager scammed of over RM500,000

NILAI: An assistant human resources manager in Negeri Sembilan has lost RM579,110 to scammers behind a bogus online investment scheme.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the victim, a woman in her 50s, lodged a report at the Nilai police station at 10.58 am yesterday after realising she had been conned.

He said the complainant had dealt with an individual who offered an online investment scheme purportedly based in Taiwan.

“The complainant was interested in the investment as it promised high returns and was instructed to download an application called ‘TS PRO’ onto her mobile phone.

“She then transferred RM207,110 into seven provided accounts and handed over RM372,000 in cash while in Nilai to an individual claiming to be a company representative,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Malik said the complainant realised she had been duped when she could not access the app last Wednesday (April 16) or withdraw the promised profits.

He said police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.