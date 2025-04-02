PETALING JAYA: A video of a Honda HR-V which crashed into the wall of the parking lot at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang has gone viral.

In the video, the front half of the red colour HR-V could be seen dangling dangerously on the second floor of the car park as concrete rubble could be seen scattered on the road.

Netizen Almaizah Umie shared in a Facebook post that the incident reportedly occurred at around 1.22pm.

“Assalamualaikum. Parking at Hospital Serdang. A Honda HR-V crashed into the parking wall just moments ago.

“When I was looking for a parking spot, I heard a loud noise and wondered what it was. Since I couldn’t find a spot, I decided to leave. That’s when I saw the incident—at around 1:22pm,“ she wrote.

According to Almaizah’s post, no injuries were reported.

“The driver is okay, nothing happened to them, only the car is badly damaged,“ she added.