Ask any Malaysian, and they’ll likely have a favourite state — and when it comes to townships in the Klang Valley, opinions differ just as much.

Real estate agent @shahrezasamat believes that UEP Subang Jaya — better known as USJ — stands out as one of the best townships in the Klang Valley.

Having lived in Subang Jaya for more than a decade, he shared in a Threads post that compared to other developing townships, Subang Jaya and USJ are far more mature and well-structured.

“Nothing can really go wrong in Subang. That’s why people who are used to living here often can’t move on after relocating elsewhere — they’ll end up wanting to return to the Subang Jaya area. Hahaha,” wrote @shahrezasamat.

He then broke down why he thinks USJ is among the best:

1. Excellent public transport links: Subang Jaya is surrounded by a network of Komuter, LRT, and BRT lines, with the LRT running from Subang Jaya station all the way to Wawasan.

2. Abundance of public schools: In USJ alone, there are three Seafield primary schools and several secondary schools — USJ2, USJ1, USJ13, USJ4, USJ7, and USJ23 — many of which are cluster schools. This doesn’t even include schools in the SS areas.

Superb highway connectivity: Major highways like Persiaran Kewajipan, LDP, KESAS, ELITE, the Subang-Kelana Jaya Elevated Link, Federal Highway, and NPE make commuting a breeze, with plenty of shortcut options too.

3. Plenty of shopping options: From Mydin USJ1 and Main Place to Damen, Summit, Sunway Pyramid, Subang Parade, and Empire, shopping malls are abundant. There’s also no shortage of eateries, clinics, pharmacies, pet shops, and petrol stations across USJ sections.

4. Ample recreational spaces: Residents can unwind at parks in SS12, USJ11, USJ9, USJ4, USJ6, and the urban forest en route to USJ Heights. However, @shahrezasamat noted that he isn’t a fan of people walking their dogs in these parks.

5. A pleasant community: The area is home to a diverse, well-educated, and largely retired population, fostering a respectful and harmonious community.

His Threads post has since drawn responses from USJ residents who shared in the comments that they agreed with his opinion.

“Born and raised in Subang Jaya, SS15. Tried migrating to Australia for a while, but got really homesick and came back to Subang Jaya. Back in my day, there was only one mall: Subang Parade. That was basically my second home (because the Toys “R” Us there was huge). If someone invited me to hang out outside of Subang Jaya, I was just too lazy to go — because we already have everything here! Why bother going elsewhere?” commented @aradia_redfern.

“Nine years here. I moved to Setia Alam for about a year, then shifted back to USJ. Now that my kids are in primary school here, I’m happy to say I’m finally settled in Subang Jaya,” said @aisyahinsanul.