A woman recently claimed to have been scammed by an e-hailing driver who allegedly charged her an additional toll fee.

In a Threads post, the e-hailing passenger shared that she had booked an RM6 ride for a one-kilometre journey in Kuala Lumpur.

However, at the end of the ride, she noticed that she had allegedly been charged an additional RM1 for a toll fee, even though the driver had not passed through a toll booth.

“There are no toll booths in that area. The problem is not how much he charged me, but what if he has done this to 50 others?” she said.

The young woman further alleged that the driver did not drop her off at the exact location she had specified in the e-hailing application.

Not only that, the driver allegedly told her that she could walk to the specified location.

Many commenters shared similar experiences of being charged an additional toll fee, despite the e-hailing driver not encountering a toll booth during their journey.

The young woman was urged to report the e-hailing driver as soon as possible, and one user explained that the e-hailing company’s customer service could trace whether any toll booths were encountered during the journey.

“I once experienced a similar situation where the e-hailing driver charged extra toll fees, even though the road on the way to my house had no toll booths at all,” a netizen explained.

“You can also report the e-hailing driver for not dropping you off at the location you pinned in the application,” another user advised the young woman.