HRD Corp names Dr Syed Alwi as new CEO with 27 years of experience

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) has officially named Dr Syed Alwi Mohamed Sultan as its new Chief Executive, effective today.

With over 27 years of leadership in financial services, banking technology, and management consultancy, his appointment signals a strategic shift for the organisation.

HRD Corp highlighted his track record in driving organisational growth and aligning financial strategies with long-term business goals.

“He has consistently scaled financial institutions and introduced innovative, future-focused solutions that deliver sustainable impact,“ the corporation stated.

Syed Alwi’s previous roles include Managing Director of BNP Paribas Malaysia Berhad (Islamic Banking), President and CEO of Agrobank, and Group CEO of UMPSA Holdings Sdn Bhd.

His international experience spans senior positions at Standard Chartered Saadiq, The Islamic Bank of Asia (Singapore), and HL Bank (Singapore).

Academically, he holds a PhD in Finance from Universiti Malaya, a first-class MBA in Islamic Finance from IIUM, and completed the Oxford Fintech Programme.

HRD Corp praised his contributions, stating, “Dr Syed Alwi has strengthened operational performance and created stakeholder value, earning recognition for corporate transformation.” - Bernama