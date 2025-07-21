Kelantan govt open to talks over LGBT programme with police, MAC

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is open to discussions with the police and the Malaysian AIDS Council (MAC) regarding a recent LGBT-related programme held in the state.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan emphasised the need for clarity on the event’s organisation to resolve the matter diplomatically.

“Perhaps the mistake made was not the organiser’s fault.

That’s why it needs to be investigated first, so that the police are not wrongfully blamed by the public.

The police have their job, and on the other side, MAC also has its responsibilities,“ he said after the state assembly session.

Mohamed Fadzli stated that any programme conflicting with state policies and local customs would not be tolerated.

He stressed that events involving sensitive issues must obtain prior approval from authorities like the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAHEIK) and the police.

The issue arose after a police raid in mid-June at a bungalow in Jalan Kemumin, where an LGBT-related event was held.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the operation followed public complaints and intelligence reports.

Authorities found hundreds of condoms and HIV medication at the location.

MAC clarified that the June 17 event was part of an HIV prevention initiative endorsed by the Ministry of Health.

The outreach aimed to engage high-risk communities through inclusive healthcare strategies.

Mohamed Fadzli added that the state government could take action if any event violates regulations.

The discussions aim to prevent misunderstandings while upholding Kelantan’s cultural and religious values. – Bernama