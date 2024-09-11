KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) will continue its initiative to fund courses focused on family development and parenting for employees, using employer levy contributions, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the effort is in support of the National Family Month celebration.

“I fully support this initiative and hope that more employers will send their employees to attend family development and parenting skills courses.

“This offer is available throughout November this year,” he said in his speech in conjunction with the launch of the November Malaysian Family Month 2024, themed “Kasih Keluarga, Jiwa MADANI”.

The Prime Minister’s speech was read by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, at the event held at the Kuala Lumpur Botanical Gardens today.

Anwar emphasised the importance of family time and announced a strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to implement special vacation packages for families throughout November.

This includes offers from tourism agencies, hotels, homestays, theme park associations, and traders.

He also suggested that airlines join in by offering family packages to any family vacation destination.

In addition, the Prime Minister hopes that all ministries and state governments will also support November as National Family Month.

He said that family day activities in every ministry and government agency should also become a mandatory annual event every November.

For the private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and communities, he strongly encouraged them to implement family welfare programmes according to their respective capacities.

“I would like to remind that employers who carry out family day and family activities at the workplace are eligible for tax relief.

“You can contact the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) for further clarification on this matter,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar said that families in Malaysia are currently facing various challenges influenced by rapid social, educational, economic, and technological changes.

Global megatrends such as demographic changes, including the ageing population and declining fertility rates, as well as climate change, are having a significant impact on family institutions worldwide.

“These changes require action from all levels of society to work together to help strengthen family institutions in order to build a MADANI family that is stronger, more resilient, and prosperous.

“Therefore, the government assures that through the MADANI Malaysia Development Agenda, efforts will continue to elevate the status of family institutions,” he said.

Also present at the event were the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and her Deputy Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.