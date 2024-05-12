Huge amount of cash discovered, police seek owner

PETALING JAYA: Police are currently seeking the rightful owner of a large sum of cash which was turned in by a member of the public on November 30.

The exact amount and details of where or how the money was discovered remain undisclosed, New Straits Times reported.

“Police will not disclose the amount of cash nor where it was found and how, to ensure only the rightful owner can verify the claim,” district police chief assistant commissioner Nahrin Mohd Noh stated.

He also noted that while CCTV cameras were installed in the vicinity, the coverage did not extend to the area where the money was found, complicating efforts to identify the owner.

“As of now, no one has come forward to claim the money,“ he was quoted as saying.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Khairul Alief Khainudin, at 019-554 5492, or visit the nearest police station.

Alternatively, the district police hotline can be reached at 07-7766822.