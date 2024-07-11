PETALING JAYA: The bag which contained RM1 million in cash which was reported missing has been found.

According to New Straits Times, the bag was discovered by a motorist on the road and it was handed over to the police on the same day it went missing.

“We have been informed that the bag was found in the middle of the road along Jalan Hulu Kelang headed towards the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (Akleh) yesterday,” Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi reportedly said.

The bag was believed to have fallen from the van while the vehicle was manouvering a corner.

Sasikala added that police were in the midst of taking statements from the motorist who found the bag as well as the security guards who were inside the van.

The money was initially reported missing after it was collected by a security company from a bank at Ampang Point.