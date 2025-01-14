Huge waves, high tides: More people evacuated in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The number of individuals affected by huge waves and high tides in two districts in Terengganu has climbed to 299 as of 8 am today, compared to 80 reported yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee reported that 285 evacuees from 73 families in Kemaman district have been accommodated at two temporary relief centres (PPS), namely Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Kuala Kemaman and Balai Raya Kampung Geliga Pantai, since last Friday.

In Dungun district, 14 evacuees from five families have been taking shelter at the Bandar Paka Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) Hall since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor, in a statement, announced the closure of the road along Pantai Seberang Takir in both directions starting Jan 12 until further notice.

“This road closure is necessary to ensure the safety of motorists and prevent any untoward incidents due to overflowing water that may disrupt traffic in the area,” he said.

In its latest advisory, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning of strong winds and rough seas, with northeasterly winds at a speed of 40 to 50 km/h over the waters off Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang and Johor until Jan 18.

It said wave heights could reach up to 3.5 metres, posing dangers to small boats, recreational sea activities and water sports.

Residents living near the coast have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid approaching the beach.