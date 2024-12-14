Human trafficking syndicate busted, 11 victims rescued

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department apprehended three Bangladeshi men suspected of being the masterminds behind a human trafficking syndicate operating in the federal capital. The trio was detained during a special operation conducted in Cheras, with separate raids carried out in three different locations.

The three suspects, aged 35 to 38, as well as a 32-year-old woman of the same nationality believed to be the partner of one of the suspects, were arrested at one of the premises raided in the operation. The raids began at 9.11 pm on Wednesday (Dec 11), following intelligence gathered over two weeks.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the operation also successfully rescued 11 Bangladeshi men, aged between 30 and 38, who were believed to be trafficked by the syndicate.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is to bring in Bangladeshi nationals who want to find work in this country as tourists through airports. The syndicate handles the passport, visa and flight ticket matters.

“The victims will then be taken and placed in a transit house. The syndicate charges RM15,000 per person and an additional RM5,000 per person to enable the victims to leave the transit house. The syndicate has been operating for three months,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Zakaria, 17 Bangladeshi passports, 20 mobile phones, RM800 and US$800 in cash as well as two vehicles, a Proton Gen 2 and Proton X70, were also seized during the raids.

He said the three suspects are being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, while the woman is being investigated under Section 15(4) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.