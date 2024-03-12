KUANTAN: The husband of a former model and actress is on remand for three days from today for an investigation into a domestic violence case.

The remand order against the 46-year-old man, who is a contractor, was issued by Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tengku Kamaruzaman.

The man was arrested yesterday after the 36-year-old former model and actress revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that based on the preliminary investigation, the victim was beaten by the suspect because she wanted to leave the house to live separately.

The woman lodged a police report last Nov 27 and the suspect was arrested yesterday when he went to give his statement at the Kuantan district police headquarters, he said when met after the Pahang Police Contingent Monthly Assembly here.

The former model and actress shocked her fans when she uploaded two photos revealing her bruised face in her latest Instagram post.