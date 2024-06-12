I am always transparent, nothing to hide on Saudi donation, says Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak told the High Court here today that he has always been transparent about the funds deposited into his AmIslamic account, consistently maintaining that they were donations from the late Saudi King Abdullah intended for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and political financing.

Najib emphasised that he had nothing to hide, stating that he promptly informed the then-AmBank Group Managing Director, Cheah Tek Kuang, as soon as he learned he would be receiving donations from the Saudi royal family.

“I would like to emphasise that I was transparent from the very beginning and immediately informed Mr Cheah about this (receiving of donation) when I opened the account, a step I was not obligated to take especially given that at the time I was a textbook example of what is defined as a politically exposed person.

“I also requested that Mr Cheah inform Bank Negara Malaysia, which he did, notifying the then-Governor, Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz,“ Najib said when reading out the first volume of his 525-page witness statement.

The former Pekan MP is taking the stand to defend himself against four charges of using his position to obtain RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds in bribes and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

Najib said the funds were spent funds in accordance with the trust reposed on him by King Abdullah and he meticulously recorded all his expenditures by issuing cheques from the AmIslamic account to ensure transparency and proper documentation.

“What is even more troubling is the clear evidence demonstrating the complicity of Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi (former 1MDB chief executive officer), Jasmine Loo (former 1MDB general counsel) and others with fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho in the misappropriation of billions from 1MDB, which appears to be brushed aside, excused, or conveniently ignored.

“To me, this feels deeply unsettling and personal, as it suggests that their primary role in this case is not to seek the truth but to distort it, provide false testimony and implicate me,“ he said.

On Oct 30, Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence on all 25 charges, ruling that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him at the end of its case.

The trial continues on Monday.