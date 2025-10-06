JERTIH: The father of Nurul Fatihah Abu Setaman, one of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students killed in a crash along Jalan Raya Timur-Barat (JRTB) near Tasik Banding in Gerik, Perak, yesterday, revealed that he was unable to watch videos of the fatal crash.

Abu Setaman Jusoh, 54, who remained stoic throughout his daughter’s funeral, was worried that it would affect him emotionally to a point that it would take a toll on his health.

“I have not watched the viral videos of the crash, including moments before the bus overturned as I can’t bear it,” he told reporters after his daughter’s funeral at the Muslim cemetery in Kampung Gong Duek here.

The former National Anti-Drug Agency employee said as the head of his household, he had to remain strong for his wife and five other children, sharing that he would wait for the findings of the authorities’ investigations before making any decision to take action against the bus company.

“Let the authorities look into the crash first, whether it’s due to driver negligence, technical issues or other problems,” he said.

He did share some details about his daughter, Nurul Fatihah, and her dream of wanting to be a teacher since her primary school days.

“I did see the qualities of a teacher in her, her integrity and such,” he said wistfully.