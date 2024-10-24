I never interfered in 1MDB, SRC investigation - Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak testified before the High Court today, asserting that he did not interfere with the special task force’s investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd, as he himself was under investigation at the time.

The 71-year-old explained that it would have been inappropriate for him to intervene as it could be perceived as overstepping the authorities’ role.

“I was also being investigated. I know this because they came to my office to question me. So when you are being investigated as well, I could be accused of interfering with the investigation, which was at the back of my mind, hence I left it to the authorities.

“If you inadvertently or deliberately say something, then it could constitute a crime,“ Najib said during re-examination by his counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah in SRC International’s USD1.18 billion civil suit against him and former SRC chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, who remains at large.

In July 2015, a special task force comprising officers from the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Royal Malaysian Police, and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) launched an investigation following reports that large amounts of money had been remitted from overseas into Najib’s personal accounts.

When asked by Muhammad Shafee what crime he might have been accused of if he had questioned the task force’s investigation, Najib responded, “abuse of power and interference in the investigation”.

He also noted that filing another police report at that time would have been superfluous, as the 1MDB and SRC scandals were already making headlines nationwide in 2015 and an investigation was in progress.

The imprisoned former prime minister further testified that he had no reason to suspect the funds deposited into his account were illicit, especially since the first two transactions, purportedly donations, originated from the Riyadh Ministry of Finance’s account.

“I knew a substantial amount of money was coming in and I alerted former AmBank group managing director Cheah Tek Kuang and asked him to inform former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

“I told Cheah to take the (donation) letter and informed the BNM governor. I wanted my account to be closely monitored by BNM to make sure that nothing untoward would happen. As a customer of the bank, I would not have access to the source of funds, that is why I wanted Ambank and BNM to monitor,“ Najib explained.

In May 2021, under new management, SRC filed a lawsuit accusing Najib of breach of trust, abuse of power, and personally benefiting from and misappropriating the company’s funds.

The company removed five of its directors from the lawsuit, leaving Najib as the sole defendant, although he has been permitted by the High Court to issue third-party notices against the others.

SRC is seeking a court declaration holding Najib accountable for the company’s losses due to his alleged breach of duties and trust and for him to compensate the RM42 million in losses they incurred.

The trial before Judge Datuk Ahmad Fairuz Zainol Abidin resumes on Oct 29.