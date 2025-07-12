Chelsea’s Fernandez warns of dangerous heat at Club World Cup final

CHELSEA midfielder Enzo Fernandez has raised concerns over extreme heat conditions during the Club World Cup, labelling afternoon kickoffs as “very dangerous” for players. The warning comes ahead of Sunday’s final against Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium, where temperatures are expected to reach 31°C.

Fernandez revealed he experienced dizziness during Chelsea’s semi-final win over Fluminense, forcing him to sit down mid-game. “The heat is incredible. The other day I was feeling a bit dizzy and I had to sit down on the ground,“ the Argentine midfielder said during a press conference in New Jersey.

Sunday’s final is scheduled for 3:00 pm local time (1900 GMT), mirroring the semi-final timing where players visibly struggled with the conditions. Fernandez emphasised the impact on match quality, stating, “For the spectacle, for people who come to the stadium to enjoy it, and for those watching at home, the pace of play is not the same, it slows everything down.”

His comments highlight broader concerns for the 2026 World Cup, which will also be hosted across North America during summer. “Let’s hope they change the kick-off times to make it a better spectacle,“ Fernandez added, drawing from his experience as a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina.