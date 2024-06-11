PETALING JAYA: An iconic restaurant in Banting, Selangor has been raided for storing exotic meat without valid documents and permits.

According to a statement on Perhilitan’s Facebook page, the raid was conducted by a team from the Wildlife Crime Unit (WCU) on Nov 2.

Perhilitan director-general, Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said that during the inspection of the premises, a large quantity of wildlife parts, suspected to be of crocodile, wild boar, and monitor lizard origin, valued at approximately RM75,151, was discovered.

“The meat was stored without valid documents and permits,” he said.

Three individuals aged between 30 and 60 were detained including a local woman who is believed to be the business owner, and two Bangladeshi men who were the employees.

Initial investigation revealed the restaurant had been actively selling exotic dishes for the past three years.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 60 and Section 68 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and can result in penalties under the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2022 (Act A1646).

“This operation demonstrates WCU’s commitment to combating wildlife crime and protecting endangered species,“ he stated.