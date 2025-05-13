KUCHING: The International Construction Week (ICW) Borneo 2025 and the Construction Sustainability Summit are a significant ‘call to action’ for the construction industry, said the Premier of Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that the event marks the beginning of ASEAN’s transformation in the construction sector, with Sarawak taking the lead.

“As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia has the opportunity to lead the region’s construction and infrastructure agenda. Sarawak is proud to be at the forefront,” he said.

Abang Johari further said that the theme ‘Innovative Construction for a Sustainable Future’ reflects Sarawak’s commitment to a resilient, inclusive and future-proof development strategy.

“ICW Borneo 2025 is not just a regional event, but a platform that will shape the future of ASEAN’s construction sector, fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainability across the region,” he said.

He also emphasised the evolving nature of the construction industry, which is transitioning from a focus on scale and speed to one that prioritises innovation, resilience and environmental harmony.

“As we face climate change, rapid urbanisation and resource constraints, we must embrace green building technologies such as solar panels and rainwater harvesting, low-carbon and sustainable materials like bamboo, reclaimed wood and recycled steel, as well as circular economy principles,” he added.