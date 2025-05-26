IGP appreciates role of media practitioners

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) extends its appreciation to all media practitioners for their continued cooperation in delivering accurate and reliable information to the public, thereby contributing to the nation’s security and harmony.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the mass media is an important entity that plays a vital role in conveying the force’s efforts to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and enforce the law fairly across all levels of society.

“The strong cooperation between PDRM and the media is built on a shared responsibility to disseminate accurate and transparent information in the interest of justice, regardless of the situation.

“The media has a ‘unique power’ that can influence the minds and win the hearts of the public, making them strategic partners in efforts to strengthen security and curb negative influences,“ he said at the IGP’s Appreciation Ceremony with the Media in Bukit Aman today.

He added that PDRM continuously recognises the media not only as providers of information and the voice of the people, but also as ‘observers’ who can offer constructive feedback and suggestions to improve PDRM’s service delivery system.

“The responsibilities of police officers and media practitioners are centred on safeguarding national security, fostering racial harmony, and promoting inclusive national unity.

“Therefore, the distribution of information must be in line with the needs, fundamental rights and interests of the community so that we continue to be trusted and relevant,” he said.

He also reaffirmed PDRM’s commitment to strengthening synergy with the media, in line with the spirit of the Malaysia MADANI policy, which upholds the values of respect, kindness, inclusivity, and equality in building a sustainable nation.

“PDRM continues to adopt a pragmatic approach in strengthening relations with the media, in line with the theme ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ (Police and Community: No Separation’,” he said.