IGP calls for police focus on priorities and public concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail has called on senior police leaders to concentrate on critical priorities and public concerns to ensure national security.

He stressed the need for decisive leadership and clear focus on pressing issues, urging officers to identify departmental challenges and act swiftly.

“Everyone claims to be busy, but prioritising effectively is key to delivering results,” he said during the CID handover ceremony at Bukit Aman.

The ceremony marked the transition from acting CID director Datuk Fadil Marsus to Datuk M. Kumar, replacing Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, who now heads the Border Control and Protection Agency.

Mohd Khalid endorsed Kumar’s appointment, citing his expertise in investigations and strategic planning.

He highlighted recent serious crimes in Sabah, Selangor, and Kuala Lumpur as areas requiring urgent attention.

“The new CID director must act decisively to address these cases and public concerns,” he added.

The IGP also warned about the growing threat of tech-driven crimes, including AI, deepfakes, malware, and dark web activities.

“CID must embrace advanced technology, improve digital forensics, and enhance cooperation with local and international agencies,” he said.

Mohd Khalid expressed confidence in Kumar’s leadership to tackle modern crime challenges while ensuring strict adherence to investigation protocols. - Bernama