Kampung Angkat Madani initiative boosts rural growth

PETALING JAYA: The government’s Kampung Angkat Madani programme has helped close the development gap between rural and urban areas through a community-focused approach, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a written parliamentary reply, he said RM1 million had been channelled to each village involved in the initiative, with an additional RM200,000 allocated for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) projects. These cover both physical and non-physical components.

“For physical projects, the focus was on building basic infrastructure such as roads, street lighting, internet access and water supply.

“The non-physical projects include health screening, on-site verification of assistance and educational guidance for children who have dropped out of school,” he said in reply to Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH–Sungai Petani).

Mohammed Taufiq had asked how the ministry was monitoring the programme’s effectiveness in bridging the rural-urban gap in 2025.

Anwar said the programme is monitored through the Madani Adopted Programme dashboard, a centralised platform where leadership teams track progress and submit monthly reports to the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department for follow-up action.

He said the initiative had accelerated development in rural areas, ensured projects met local needs and delivered a broader impact to village communities.

Overall, the programme is expected to directly improve the quality of life and socio-economic status of residents.