West Ham sign Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen for £20 million

WEST Ham United have completed the signing of Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen on a five-year contract.

The Premier League club announced the deal on Saturday without disclosing the transfer fee, though British media reported it to be around £20 million.

The 25-year-old Denmark international made 72 appearances for Leicester, helping them win the Championship title in 2024.

Despite the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League last season, Hermansen stood out with consistent performances.

West Ham sought a new goalkeeper following the departure of veteran Polish shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski.

Hermansen will now compete with 32-year-old Alphonse Areola, who featured in 26 league matches last season.

Hermansen reunites with former Brondby goalkeeping coach Casper Ankergren, now part of Graham Potter’s backroom staff at West Ham.

The Danish keeper expressed excitement about joining the Hammers, citing the club’s passionate fanbase as a major attraction.

“I played West Ham twice last season and playing at London Stadium was a great experience,“ Hermansen told the club’s website.

“It’s an amazing stadium with loud, passionate fans. It’s what you dream of as a footballer.”

Manager Graham Potter praised Hermansen’s potential, stating, “Mads has proved his quality at Leicester City with two impressive campaigns on a personal level over the last couple of years and the exciting thing is that we feel his best years are still ahead of him.” – AFP