KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed the arrest of two Thai nationals suspected of firing shots near a security checkpoint along the border in Padang Besar, Perlis.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the two men, aged 21 and 28, were detained by Thai authorities in Songkhla, Thailand, last Friday.

He explained that two General Operations Force personnel on patrol during an Ops Taring Wawasan Kedah and Perlis heard several gunshots near the border security fence coming from the Thai side at 10.28 am on Dec 12,

“The officers immediately took cover and spotted two men riding a motorcycle on Thai territory. No one was injured,“ he told Bernama today.

Razarudin said closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the scene revealed that the two suspects, riding a grey scooter with Thai registration plates, stopped their motorcycle, drew an automatic pistol, and fired shots at the Malaysian border.

“The suspects are believed to have fired approximately 10 shots (based on the movement of the weapon), and collected the spent cartridges before leaving the scene,“ he said.

He added that the findings were shared with the Thai police, who were then able to apprehend the two suspects at two locations in Songkhla, Thailand, at 10.40 am (Malaysian time) the following day.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects had borrowed the weapon from a friend and admitted to firing the shots to test the weapon before returning it to their friend.

Razarudin said Thai police are now actively searching for the suspects’ friend, who owns the weapon.

He said that PDRM continuously enhances border security and prioritises the safety of officers on duty to effectively address any potential threats.

Today, a one-minute, 13-second video went viral on social media, showing two men, believed to be Thai nationals, firing several shots towards the Malaysian border.