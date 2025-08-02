IGP discusses Sabah security with governor in courtesy call

KOTA KINABALU: Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail paid a courtesy visit to Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman at Istana Seri Kinabalu today.

This marked Mohd Khalid’s first official meeting with the governor since his appointment as IGP on June 20.

During the 20-minute discussion, both leaders addressed key security and stability concerns in Sabah.

Mohd Khalid later told reporters, “The Royal Malaysia Police remains committed to ensuring political stability and maintaining peace and security in Sabah.”

He also highlighted PDRM’s broader role in managing both domestic and international security issues, particularly those involving Malaysia’s maritime borders.

“Matters involving neighbouring countries, such as the Philippines and territorial claims by China, have been handled through well-discussed win-win solutions,” he added. - Bernama