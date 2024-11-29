IIM’s role critical to boosting governance beyond public sector - Shamsul Azri

KUALA LUMPUR: The role of the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) must continue to be strengthened to enhance governance not only in the public sector but across all segments of society, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said.

Shamsul Azri said this effort aligns with the objectives of the MADANI Government, which seeks to position Malaysia as a nation of high integrity that is also respected on the global stage.

He said IIM’s recent launch of its strategic plan, anchored on four core pillars, is a significant step toward achieving this goal.

“These core pillars include IIM’s role as a premier think tank at the national and international levels and its commitment to strengthening strategic collaborations domestically and abroad to expand best practices in integrity.

“In addition, IIM serves as the lead organisation for education and advocacy on integrity while fostering sustainable governance practices,” he said during his speech at the IIM Two-Decade Appreciation Ceremony at the IIM Auditorium tonight.

Also present were IIM Chief Executive Officer Rahman Mohd Din and Tan Sri Kamaluddin Abdullah, who represented former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Shamsul Azri also reminded civil servants to perform their duties honestly and fairly and to steer clear of corruption and abuse of power.

He said integrity is the backbone of the nation’s administrative system, ensuring that decisions are made for the benefit of the people, not for personal gain.

“The ongoing Public Service Reform Agenda initiated by the government incorporates the values of integrity, which form one of the key outcomes of the First Reform Core – Values and Governance, under the Integrity and Accountability Strategy.

“As leaders, we bear the great responsibility of ensuring that the culture of integrity thrives. We must lead by example, demonstrating integrity in all our actions because the public’s trust in the government is an invaluable asset,” he said.