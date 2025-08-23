IJM Corp signs supplementary concession for NPE extension and toll restructuring

KUALA LUMPUR: IJM Corporation Berhad has finalised a supplementary concession agreement with the Malaysian government concerning the New Pantai Expressway extension and toll restructuring.

The company confirmed this development through an official filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

IJM Corporation stated that the NPE extension will feature a fully elevated 15-kilometre highway complete with directional ramps and one additional toll plaza.

This extension will link the existing Pantai Dalam Toll Plaza to the Jalan Istana Interchange via Jalan Syed Putra.

The company further clarified that current NPE toll rates will remain unchanged throughout the concession period.

NPE operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Road Builder (M) Holdings Berhad, which itself is fully owned by IJM Corporation.

IJM Corporation’s share price closed one sen lower at RM2.90 today with 7.47 million shares changing hands. – Bernama