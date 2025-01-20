PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will investigate allegations by a family who claimed they suffered RM500,000 in losses after unknown parties sold their inherited land, said Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Nik Nazmi said the ministry views the matter seriously, stressing that those found guilty will face legal action.

“We will specifically look into it as this issue has been ongoing for a long time, involving land offices at the state and district levels.

“We at the federal level take this matter seriously and will ensure that action is taken to maintain the integrity of the country’s land system,“ he told reporters after attending the Green Academy Conference with Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong here today.

It was reported that the heir to a piece of land in Sungai Merab, Dengkil, Selangor, claimed that unknown parties sold the over one-acre property after changing the land title.

Nik Nazmi said the government has taken a proactive measure to minimise fraudulent activities involving land ownership by developing the e-Tanah system, which allows various land administration processes to be done online.

“Previously, land matters were handled (manually) using files, making it possible to forge signatures. But now with the (e-Tanah) system in place, it is much harder for fraudulent elements to exist,“ he said.

He said Land and Mineral offices in several states are using the e-Tanah systems and that the system will be expanded across the Peninsula.

“This system can reduce human intervention and the risk of (document) forgery but it is still in transition process,“ he added.

On July 31 last year, Nik Nazmi said the e-Tanah system had already been implemented in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Perak, and Selangor.