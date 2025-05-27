ILO, ASEAN sec-gen praise Sim’s leadership in skills development

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong has received high praise from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn for his visionary leadership in advancing skills development and human capital investment across the region.

Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) in a statement said the recognition comes as Malaysia, under its ASEAN Chairmanship hosted the ASEAN Human Capital Development Investment Symposium (AHCDIS), here today.

According to the statement, Kao praised Malaysia’s commitment, expressing his appreciation to the ministry and the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) for their visionary leadership in launching the ASEAN Year of Skills 2025 (AYOS 2025) as a flagship initiative under Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship.

“This symposium provides a timely and meaningful platform to reaffirm our collective commitment to investing in our people, the true architects of ASEAN’s growth and the foundation of ASEAN’s resilience and progress,” Kao said.

The symposium brought together around 300 key stakeholders from across ASEAN to discuss strategic investments in skills and human capital development.

Themed ‘Investment in Human Capital, Sustainable Financing, Public-Private Partnerships and Social Inclusion’, the event is a flagship platform under the AYOS 2025, which aims to bridge skills gaps, foster talent mobility and promote inclusive growth throughout the region.

AYOS 2025, led by KESUMA, features seven flagship events, including the AHCDIS and the National Training Week (NTW), both designed to drive collaboration, knowledge sharing and innovation across the region.

These efforts align with Malaysia’s broader vision to position ASEAN as a global leader in skilled talent and sustainable development.

Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 marks a pivotal moment for the country and the region. As Chair, Malaysia is leading a year-long series of initiatives and high-level meetings focused on inclusivity, sustainability, and regional cooperation.