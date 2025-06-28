Immediate aid for Bagan Datuk fire victims, 23 homes destroyed

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has assured immediate aid for victims of a fire that razed 23 houses and premises in Kampung Bagan Pasir Laut, Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk early this morning.

Officers from his office were swiftly deployed to assess the situation and assist affected families. Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Bagan Datuk MP, expressed gratitude to firefighters, security personnel, and volunteers for their rapid response.

The fire, which broke out at 4.30 am, destroyed 19 class B and C houses, a non-Muslim house of worship, two eateries, and a retail shop. No casualties were reported. The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s forensic team is investigating the cause.

Ahmad Zahid urged the community to remain resilient, stating, “My prayers are with all the victims. May they be given strength and fortitude in facing this difficult ordeal.”