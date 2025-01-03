Immigrant nabbed with ketum and parang at border

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has arrested an undocumented immigrant along with three packets of ketum drink and a parang at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

In a statement today, the 2nd Infantry Division Headquarters said the individual was detained at 11.45pm on Wednesday by personnel conducting a routine patrol in the 8th Infantry Brigade area of responsibility.

“The operations team spotted four men walking along the banks of Sungai Golok on the Malaysian side (Jeli) in a suspicious manner.

“When approached, all of them attempted to flee by crossing Sungai Golok towards Thailand. However, one was apprehended, while the other three managed to escape,“ the statement said.

The suspect did not carry any identification but claimed to be a Malaysian citizen.

“A police search of the suspect’s backpack and body uncovered three packets believed to contain ketum drink, a parang, a mobile phone, Thai currency, rubber gloves, a sling bag and a rope, all worth RM1,203,“ it said.