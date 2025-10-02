Immigration arrests foreign maids misusing passes as GROs in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Immigration authorities have uncovered a scheme where foreign women misuse domestic helper passes to work illegally as guest relations officers.

The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department arrested 41 individuals during Ops Gegar raids on two luxury entertainment outlets in Sri Hartamas.

Director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff stated the operation followed a month-long surveillance of the premises.

“We detained nine Vietnamese women, 22 Thai women, eight Bangladeshi men and two local men suspected as outlet managers,” he said.

He revealed most foreign women had entered Malaysia on maid passes but were working as drinking companions.

“We found price sashes used to charge customers between RM100 and RM500 for their chosen GROs,” Wan Mohammed Saupee added.

The foreigners are being investigated for overstaying, pass condition breaches and failing to produce valid documents.

The two Malaysian men face probes for employing and harbouring undocumented migrants.

Wan Mohammed Saupee warned Malaysians against hiring illegal migrants, promising stern action against offenders. – Bernama