Malaysia takes diplomatic action for Global Sumud Flotilla detainees

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is taking several measures through diplomatic channels to ensure the safe release of Malaysians aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla detained by Israel.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the Prime Minister’s Office and Wisma Putra are coordinating efforts to secure the volunteers and activists detained during their humanitarian mission to Gaza.

“We totally reject and condemn this illegal action by the Zionist regime in intercepting and detaining the participants of the GSF in international waters.”

Fahmi announced that an official statement regarding government arrangements would be released within hours following inter-ministerial coordination.

“This wanton defiance of international laws is completely unacceptable and we will make known our protest soon once several things are coordinated between several ministries.”

Seventeen Malaysians lost contact with the Sumud Nusantara Control Centre at 7.50 am Malaysian time after their vessels were intercepted.

The detained individuals include singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqa aboard the Hio vessel.

Other detainees are singer Zizi Kirana on the Huga vessel and Nurfarahin Romli with Danish Nazran Murad on the Grande Blu.

Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis, and Sul Aidil were aboard the Alma vessel during the interception.

Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiduddin, and Rusydi Ramli were on the Sirius vessel when contact was lost.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier condemned Israel’s interception in the strongest terms.

Anwar stated the act targeted unarmed civilians and vessels carrying humanitarian aid to Palestine. – Bernama